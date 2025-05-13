THE TRADE WAR: Trump tariffs have little impact on prices so far, defying grim forecasts.

Prices climbed at an unexpectedly slow pace last month, offering a boost to President Donald Trump, whose aggressive trade policies have sparked fears of a resurgence in inflation. The Labor Department on Tuesday reported that prices rose at an annual rate of 2.3 percent, the smallest increase since early 2021. While price growth in so-called core sectors of the economy — which exclude volatile food and energy costs — remained elevated at 2.8 percent, April’s Consumer Price Index contained only scant evidence that Trump’s tariffs have meaningfully driven up the cost of living.

Kudos to Politico for framing the story this way.

Now then — what will they do with all those experts who provided the grim forecasts?