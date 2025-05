YOUR PERIODIC REMINDER THAT THE DNC-MSM REALLY HATES LOW GAS PRICES:

Folks, we're at that part of the news cycle again: https://t.co/Nf5i0zJ172 — Grummz (@Grummz) May 13, 2025

UPDATE: 2008 L.A. Times headline: “The joy of $8 gas,” and loads of other examples of the DNC-MSM cheering for higher gas prices.