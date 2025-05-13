HE’S RUNNING: Gavin Newsom calls on California cities to ban homeless encampments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) on Monday called on hundreds of cities and counties to ban homeless encampments on sidewalks, bike paths, and other public property, increasing pressure on local governments to follow the state‘s lead.

His office released a model for a local ordinance that municipalities can adopt to make encampments illegal and clear existing ones.

The template would prohibit camping for more than three days, creating a semipermanent shelter, or camping in a way that blocks sidewalks. It is a very different approach from the traditional liberal one, which has been to emphasize government housing and treatment but not criminalize homelessness.

“There’s nothing compassionate about letting people die on the streets,” Newsom said in a statement provided to the Washington Examiner. “Local leaders asked for resources — we delivered the largest state investment in history. They asked for legal clarity — the courts delivered. Now, we’re giving them a model they can put to work immediately, with urgency and with humanity, to resolve encampments and connect people to shelter, housing, and care. The time for inaction is over. There are no more excuses.”