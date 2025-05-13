A LEARNING CULTURE MATTERS MUCH MORE THAN MONEY: It’s Mormons: Low-spending Utah is #4 for education. “Utah is the best state in the union, according to U.S. News, thanks to a strong economy, a sense of community and — despite spending less per pupil than any other state but Idaho — its education system.”
