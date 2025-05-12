MODIFIED LIMITED HANGOUT CONTINUES: Chuck Todd Claims Reporters Blindly Believed Sources About Biden’s Mental Frailty.

Chuck Todd basically admitting that reporters blindly believed their sources regarding Joe Biden’s obvious mental frailty is fantastic for three reasons. First, Todd contradicts what he said ten days ago when he insisted (without evidence) that the regime media did report on Biden’s diminished capacity. Why, just last month he was furious about the suggestion that the media didn’t report on this. The media “didn’t miss this story,” said an indignant Todd. “David Ignatius wrote a very high-profile column in October of ’23, saying, ‘Is he really running again? This doesn’t seem like a good idea.’ People like me were promoting Dean Phillips’s campaign because [Biden] was running.” Boy, things sure have changed since Todd spewed that anti-science nonsense. Listen to him today…

🚨NEW: Chuck Todd blames "sources" for reporters' failure to cover Biden's decline🚨 "The real culprits are the people who are supposed to be our sources on all these things, who were constantly reassuring us behind the scenes, 'No, no, no, no, it's better than you think.'"… pic.twitter.com/arnRaEwDOQ — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 11, 2025

“The real culprits are the people who are supposed to be our sources on all these things,” Todd admitted, adding, “who were constantly reassuring us behind the scenes, ‘No, no, no, no, it’s better than you think.’” But-but-but — I thought the media “didn’t miss this story”?

Chuck Todd worked for the same network that ran this story on June 19th of last year: The deceptive Biden G7 video was quickly debunked, but it kept going viral anyway.

Misleading videos and false claims that President Joe Biden wandered off aimlessly from the G7 conference last week continued to go viral despite debunkings and fact-checks that tried to correct the record. Google recommended false versions of the story as “top stories.” Deceptive video clips continued to accumulate millions of views on X. Copies of the videos were replayed on TikTok and YouTube with little context. Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, applied fact-checking labels to some posts but not to all. The persistent nature of the misleading videos illustrates how major tech platforms and partisan media are playing off each other in the 2024 election cycle, keeping viral stories in people’s feeds after they’ve been proven to be misleading or even false.

And whose cable host said in March of last year:

“I’ve said it for years now: he’s cogent,” said [Joe] Scarborough on Wednesday. “But I undersold him when I said he was cogent. He’s far beyond cogent. In fact, I think he’s better than he’s ever been, intellectually, analytically, because he’s been around for 50 years. And, you know — I don’t know if people know this or not — Biden used to be a hothead. Sometimes that Irishman would getting in front of the reasoning. Sometimes he would say things he didn’t want to say.” “Start your tape right now,” he continued, “because I’m about to tell you the truth. And eff you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second, and I’ve known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.”

Todd had it slightly closer to the truth when his story in April was: Chuck Todd Says Legacy Media Downplayed Biden’s Issues Due To ‘Fear’ Of Perception Of ‘Helping Trump.’