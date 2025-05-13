ANDREW MICHTA: “A few observations from this European trip. BLUF: Our European allies—at least some of the largest ones—do not fully appreciate that we are in an economic war with China. As I wrote here, how Europe rolls on China will define transatlantic relations.”

More:

When I hear that some key allies will not decouple from the PRC, but may actually strengthen those economic relations, I’ve got to ask: What do you want your future to be? Are you ready to decouple from the US and throw your lot with the Chinese Communist Party as your future?

Do you see yourself as a link in the land-baset supply chain network run from Beijing called Belt and Road? Do you believe that your future no longer lies in then Atlantic? If so, please say so loud and clear because right now we are debating what our force posture should be.

For over 20 yrs I’ve argued that US corporate elites’ greed was making China what it is today-an existential threat to our survival as a democracy and a people. Finally, Americans have awakened to the threat, but will Brussels or Berlin now walk this path to self-destruction?

As I visit Europe this time I’ve to say to say this to our friends here: It’s time to choose sides. It’s a zero-sum game: When it comes to your economic policy, you are either with the United States or with communist China. I say this as a lifelong transatlanticist – it’s real.

I understand that the tone coming from Washington is not what you’ve been accustomed to. And sometimes over the top and hurtful. But this is real: you must tell us if your elites can see beyond the rhetoric and still believe in the national security relationship with the US.

The Trump administration has shocked our allies with its rhetoric, and I would be the last to choose the harshness of the tone. But the message above the imperative of European rearmament in NATO is spot on— US administrations, Democrat and Republican called for it in the past.

Just months ago I never thought I would write such a post. But this trip made me realize how disconnected some among Europe’s elites have become from the foundational principles of the shared Western cultural DNA. So I ask: Do you still remain committed to this alliance?