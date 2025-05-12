DON’T HAVE TO LIVE LIKE A REFUGEE:
Hey, liberals!! This is how real asylum seekers look like: COMPLETE families with women and children, and definitely not just large groups of military age males .
— booker9e1 (@booker9e1) May 12, 2025
