MISTER WE COULD USE A MAN LIKE SNAKE PLISSKEN AGAIN: Chaos at Newark Airport: Everything You Need to Know.

By May 7, the Federal Aviation Administration pledged to add staff and upgrade equipment. Planned improvements include new high-bandwidth data lines, fiber optic telecom replacements and a temporary backup system for Philadelphia’s TRACON.

The following day, the White House introduced a nationwide overhaul plan. It proposes rebuilding 15 control towers and TRACON centers, constructing six new coordination hubs, and replacing thousands of legacy systems. The initiative, supported by industry stakeholders, awaits congressional approval and has no set cost.

Despite reassurances from federal officials and airline executives, another outage occurred May 9, again knocking out radar visibility for 90 seconds. A third incident followed on May 11, prompting a 45-minute ground stop at EWR.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby defended the safety of flying, citing pilot training and system redundancies. Both acknowledged the urgency of infrastructure reform.

Duffy said the system is operating on outdated technology. He indicated that the challenges facing EWR could soon become relevant at other airports nationwide.