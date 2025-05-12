IT’S COME TO THIS: David Hogg’s Critique of Democrats: Men Want to Get Laid.

The newsy, clippable bit of Hogg’s interview/discussion with Maher was his diagnosis for why men are fleeing the party, and in particular for why younger men have been leaving in droves after having hewed the line within the party for years: young men want to get laid and have fun, and the Democratic Party has been the party of killjoys.

NEW: David Hogg gets a huge reaction from Bill Maher after saying Democrats need to reconnect with young men who just want to “get laid and have fun” without walking on eggshells. He said the parties have flipped. Democrats are now the snobs that judge your every move. “What I… pic.twitter.com/2SyeflzMhA — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 10, 2025

In acknowledging this, he’s not entirely wrong, but neither is he entirely right. The Democrat Party is entirely fine with young men having fun and even getting laid–the party is absolutely obsessed with sex, and only likes freedom in any form if it includes consensual sex between queers or in front of a computer screen.

Who’s behind the pornographic pro-pornography ads being run in swing states on behalf of Kamala Harris? Not some porn actors or other such seedy, fringe folk. It’s a PAC run by an Obama administration alum. And a major funder is Reid Hoffman, co-founder and chairman of LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/WvRSKv3L60 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) October 27, 2024

Heterosexual sex between women and men, while not strictly forbidden, requires intense negotiations and multiple dangers for men when Democrats get their way. But Hogg doesn’t seem to get that the problem goes much deeper than Democrats’ focus on promoting a pleasure-based lifestyle for everybody but heterosexual men. It’s that the Democrats hate masculinity per se, and are deeply hostile to the aspirations of men that go far beyond mere sexual pleasure (which men indeed do seek out and love).

If you’re feeling an enormous sense of whiplash at this point, you’re not alone. Prior to Covid and riots, much of Trump’s first term was taken up with headlines and articles and think pieces about what was then called “#MeToo.” Back in October of 2018, I wrote a post that began by quoting a piece by Christopher R. Taylor titled “The New Prudes,” which began:

The people who told us “love the one you’re with” and “if her daddy’s rich take her out for a meal, if her daddy’s poor, just do what you feel” are now telling us that you have to get signed proof for every stage of sexual contact and even if you do, if she regrets it later, it was rape. The people who created Animal House are now wondering if its even okay to laugh at it. People routinely say “that could never get made today” about films like Blazing Saddles, but could you even make Pretty in Pink? Not according to its star Molly Ringwald. Russ Douthat recently wrote about this odd shift in of all places the New York Times: The world of Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford’s youth, the world that’s given us this fall’s nightmarish escalation of the culture war, was not a traditionalist world as yet unreformed by an enlightened liberalism. It also wasn’t a post-revolutionary world ruled by social liberalism as we know it today. Rather it was a world where a social revolution had ripped through American culture and radically de-moralized society, tearing down the old structures of suburban bourgeois Christian morality, replacing them with libertinism. With “if it feels good, do it” and the Playboy philosophy. After spending 50 years tearing down everything everyone held dear, mocking morality, breaking apart a system of ethics and behavior, cynically undermining all sense of public etiquette and cultural norms… now we’re being told everything they said to do is all wrong. Suddenly what pretty much everyone has done in the past is grounds for dismissal and attack. Went to parties and got drunk? Now you’re a sinister potential rapist. Got a diary accounting for where you went and what you did? Got witnesses? You might need them now; all it takes is a woman to suddenly remember something she says you did, and a political benefit and you’re doomed.

It’s worth rereading the whole post in light of Hogg’s sudden revelation that his party have become a group of killjoys, including the conservation between John Podhoretz who believed the left’s #Metoo and anti-Kavanaugh tactics were “all situational,” and Jonah Goldberg reminding him that “once you use the neutron bomb, the radiation has an effect long after you use it.” Young Mr. Hogg is apparently only just now discovering how long the fallout lasts from one of his party’s biggest moral panics.

And that he’s not immune from its effects, either:

The BlueSky comments in this are *amazing*. That site is a godsend https://t.co/UEAo2EmBPG pic.twitter.com/QNvUp5hvcj — Michael Haneke Paneke (@davo_arid) May 12, 2025

