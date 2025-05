I KEEP SAYING THAT DEMOCRATS CAN’T STAY THIS STUPID FOREVER, BUT THEY SURE SEEM DETERMINED TO PROVE ME WRONG:

Excellent news for Republicans here in Semafor. To "detoxify their brand with moderates and independents," Democrat groups asked "Bulwark stars" (?/LOL) to brief Democrat donors. pic.twitter.com/g3FZaRSNiR — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 12, 2025

Some of the replies are priceless.