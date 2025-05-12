CHRISTIAN TOTO: Celebrities: Trump Will Destroy the World!

Robert De Niro warns Donald Trump ‘will destroy the world’ Robert De Niro played the “Trump could destroy the world” card prior to Election Day with little to show for it. More recently, George Clooney had to walk Patti LuPone away from the ideological ledge when she wondered if the country could survive a second Trump term. Clooney, ever the patriot*, told the Broadway star to hold out hope. Rosie O’Donnell deserves some credit for putting her money where her mouth is when it comes to Trump. She literally left the country, picking a hotbed of antisemtism as her new home – Ireland. The 62-year-old has kept up her anti-Trump rhetoric, warning the president’s tariffs would be “disastrous to the world.” “Sopranos” alum Joe Pantoliano described the world as “on fire” due to President Trump. He didn’t share specifics, nor did he explain how Trump had anything to do with the Ukraine war, October 7 or academia’s violent upsurge during the Biden years.

From The Matrix’s IMDB trivia page, regarding the character “Cypher,” depicted by Pantoliano:

Agent Smith refers to Cypher as Mr. Reagan during their meeting. This makes him the only character in the movie besides Neo to be identified by both their Matrix identity and their real world “handle” identity. * * * * * * * * Along with the many other Christian parallels in this movie, the character Cypher is a reflection of Judas Iscariot in the New Testament. Judas was one of the twelve apostles that Jesus chose to minister in his name, but, in a tragic turn of events, Judas denied his perfect knowledge of the Savior by betraying Him in exchange for thirty pieces of silver. Cypher likewise betrays Morpheus and the entire cause of Zion in exchange for the vanities of the Matrix. * * * * * * * * Cypher, whose last name is Reagan, wants to be “important, like an actor,” a wink to President Ronald Reagan. A reference to this is that in the same conversation, Cypher says that he doesn’t want to “remember anything”. President Reagan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Every Republican is Hitler (and/or Judas) and will destroy the world, before the new Republican who is Hitler and will destroy the world comes along.

In 2020, Hollywood was fine when the world came twice came to to an end: As the Babylon Bee joked in April of 2020, “Inspiring: Celebrities Spell Out ‘We’re All In This Together’ With Their Yachts.” And then a couple of months later, the studios issued supportive press releases during the summer riots, when businesses were being looted and cities set alight. But having lost wide swatches of their audiences to first streaming, and then the pandemic’s disruption to the audience’s regular moviegoing habit, shouldn’t the industry be dealing with the end of its own world? As Toto begins his piece, “The era of the movie star ended some time ago, assuming your last name isn’t Cruise.”

