THE UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO IN THE REAR VIEW MIRROR: Behold the last exam that I will ever have to grade (as well as the last of the insanely meticulous charts I make when grading exams). I figure I’ve done several thousands of these over the last 35 years. By the end of today, I should have this one scored, all the exams tallied, and the grades recorded.

All five of the more conservative law professors who signed up for “phased retirement” are now finished at USD. For the past several years, USD hasn’t exactly been the world’s most hospitable place. On the other hand, for many years, this was the best job in the world, so I guess it all evens out.

Once I’m done with the book I’ve been working on, I plan to get a job with a think tank. I also plan to stay on as a Commissioner at the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights (assuming it continues to exist). Oh … and since I haven’t had a full day off (Christmas included) since 2019, I think I’ll take Memorial Day off to clean out my closets. Maybe.