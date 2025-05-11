TYLER O’NEIL: Trump Finally Reverses Biden’s Travel Ban on Prominent Soros Critic.

An outspoken opponent of Hungarian American megadonor George Soros can finally visit the United States after the Biden administration banned him in 2021, accusing him of corruption. Sali Berisha, former prime minister of Albania and head of the Albanian opposition party in an election Sunday, accused Soros and current Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama of conspiring with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to prevent him from visiting the U.S. When then-Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., pressed Blinken for evidence of Berisha’s alleged corruption, the State Department stonewalled him, Zeldin said. Berisha, who served as Albania’s president from 1992 to 1997 and as prime minister from 2005 to 2013, originally welcomed Soros’ investments into Albania but has opposed Soros’ efforts for decades.

The full headline includes the question, “WAS SOROS INVOLVED?”

With a possible answer to that, here’s DataRepublican (small r) last week:

This question pops up in my comments a lot. The answer is simple: Republicans and Democrats work with him. The references I found were not from some random academic journal. Over 30 direct mentions of Soros or his NGOs appeared in the Journal of Democracy. It’s the flagship journal of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the same organization featured prominently in that widely circulated “Uniparty NGO” network diagrams below. NED is a U.S. government-funded outfit. It includes currently sitting members of Congress on its board… from both parties, not just former officials. Soros’s involvement is deep. He has co-chaired NED conferences abroad and his Open Society NGOs regularly partner with NED operations, especially in countries undergoing “transitions” (read: regime change or soft power penetration). Together, Soros and US-backed NGOs have shaped funding pipelines, media narratives, and even foreign electoral strategies. So when people ask, “Why isn’t Soros banned?” … they need to understand: he’s not an outsider. He’s part of our government. The Uniparty protects and partners with him, because he helps carry out a shared foreign policy vision… the same one that labels President Trump as a threat to democracy.

