DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS:
Wow who could have guessed this story from @jonkarl is a lie?
Here's the actual story of Trump renovating a plane that Qatar once owned, because Boeing has failed to deliver a new air force one
It almost feels like @jonkarl is being paid by Boeing https://t.co/DGEdGsWTFD https://t.co/k40P7OZOfH
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 11, 2025
WSJ covered this on May 1:https://t.co/7UzeNTtQhl
— Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) May 11, 2025
Here’s the Journal article: Trump Wants a New Air Force One So Badly He’s Refurbishing a Qatari Plane.