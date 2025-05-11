DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS:

Wow who could have guessed this story from @jonkarl is a lie?

Here's the actual story of Trump renovating a plane that Qatar once owned, because Boeing has failed to deliver a new air force one

It almost feels like @jonkarl is being paid by Boeing https://t.co/DGEdGsWTFD https://t.co/k40P7OZOfH

— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 11, 2025