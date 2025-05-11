GREAT MOMENTS IN PRIORITIES: Senator Chris Murphy’s Stammering Symphony: A Masterclass in Evasion on Transgender Athletes in Sports.

Let’s break this down, shall we? First off, Murphy starts strong with, ‘I don’t have any fear of transgender athletes participating in sports.’ Oh, bravo, Chris. Very brave. Very progressive. But then Douthat, bless his heart, throws a curveball: ‘If you had a daughter competing against a biological male, would you find it unfair?’

And here’s where the fun begins. Murphy, in a stroke of genius, responds with, “I don’t have girls’. Wait, what? Is that supposed to be an answer?

Douthat, not one to let a good dodge slide, presses further: ‘Have some empathy for those of us who do. So would you find it unfair?’ And Murphy, ever the wordsmith, counters with, ‘I’ve talked to lots of parents of girls in Connecticut who do not think it’s unfair … I think everybody can come to their own conclusion.’ Sure, Chris. Because nothing says ’empathy’ like dismissing the concerns of parents who actually have skin in the game.