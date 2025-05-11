GREAT MOMENTS IN PRIORITIES: Senator Chris Murphy’s Stammering Symphony: A Masterclass in Evasion on Transgender Athletes in Sports.
Let’s break this down, shall we? First off, Murphy starts strong with, ‘I don’t have any fear of transgender athletes participating in sports.’ Oh, bravo, Chris. Very brave. Very progressive. But then Douthat, bless his heart, throws a curveball: ‘If you had a daughter competing against a biological male, would you find it unfair?’
And here’s where the fun begins. Murphy, in a stroke of genius, responds with, “I don’t have girls’. Wait, what? Is that supposed to be an answer?
Douthat, not one to let a good dodge slide, presses further: ‘Have some empathy for those of us who do. So would you find it unfair?’ And Murphy, ever the wordsmith, counters with, ‘I’ve talked to lots of parents of girls in Connecticut who do not think it’s unfair … I think everybody can come to their own conclusion.’ Sure, Chris. Because nothing says ’empathy’ like dismissing the concerns of parents who actually have skin in the game.
THIS is the guy Democrats are touting as one of their most effective messengers?!
If your answer to legitimate concerns about boys competing in girls’ sports – a concern shared by about 80% of the country – is “I don’t have girls” you should get out of elected office. https://t.co/upUM7I6Iq0
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 10, 2025
Contrast with: Democratic senator reveals ‘people we care about most’ are ‘undocumented Americans’ in US.
Democrat Senator Chris Murphy admits the quiet part out loud on MSNBC:
"The people we care about most, the undocumented."
He also admits that their strategy for 30 years has been to make them U.S. citizens.
It’s like some of us predicted this… pic.twitter.com/fKYqXIL5yN
— Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) February 8, 2024
Exit question:
Why isn’t every Democrat on record for this? https://t.co/Y53DQmCYB5
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 11, 2025