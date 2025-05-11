BOMBSHELL BODY CAM FOOTAGE HAS HOUSE DEMOCRATS FACING POTENTIAL ARREST FOR ASSAULT:
A trio of New Jersey Democrats in the U.S. House may soon find themselves in handcuffs after their so-called “oversight visit” to an ICE detention center that got very insurrection-y on Friday. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the incident—which reportedly involved physical altercations with federal agents—could lead to arrests.
Representatives LaMonica McIver, Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Rob Menendez, accompanied by Newark’s far-left Mayor Ras Baraka, allegedly stormed the Delaney Hall Detention Center unannounced. Baraka was arrested on the spot and charged with trespassing. Things escalated quickly, with DHS officials confirming that at least one ICE agent was assaulted during the confrontation—an incident that was captured on body cam footage.
NEW: DHS has provided @FoxNews ICE bodycam video from the altercation at the Delaney Hall detention facility yesterday. They say the video clearly shows @RepLaMonica (red clothing) shoving/elbowing her way past a DHS agent to get past the gate and into the property, followed… pic.twitter.com/GOAKm6U80W
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 10, 2025
So much for respecting the rule of law.
In response, JD Vance tweeted:
Meanwhile, much airbrushing of 2021-2024 tweets is likely going on: Dem Sen. Brian Schatz Trips Over Some Old Tweets While Getting Triggered by Possible Arrests of Dems.
Live look at Democrats and the Media deleting “no one is above the law” posts.
pic.twitter.com/eBj3XFeNh6
— C3 (@C_3C_3) May 10, 2025