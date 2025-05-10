OLD AND BUSTED: Stanley Kubrick Faked the Moon Landing Footage.

The New Hotness? Congresswoman at Protest Tells CNN ICE Has Manufactured Bodycam Footage.

Our apologies that this video clip is so long — over seven minutes — but it’s worth sitting through to the end. Rep. Bonnie Coleman, who says she tried to shield Newark Mayor Ras Baraka from any harm from ICE agents at a protest Friday, tells her side of the story to CNN … and remarkably, her version of events from her perspective is that nobody did anything wrong but ICE. They were on public property, and “how ridiculous does that sound” that a 200-pound ICE agent with a gun on his arm is being pushed around by a mayor or members of Congress.

We’re not sure who the CNN host is, but she describes the bodycam video to Coleman and sees just what Coleman saw. It’s not what any unbiased person saw. Coleman connects ICE’s lies to the lies of President Donald Trump, who can’t breathe without lying, who has ICE snatching people off the street for simply living their lives — going to work, dropping their kids off at school, going to the grocery store.

Again, we can’t expect anyone to sit through this whole segment, but jump ahead to 6:30 when Coleman says that any footage disputing her claims is “manufactured.”