JOHN CLEESE SUGGESTS ‘SUSPENDING’ TRUMP CHIEF OF STAFF STEPHEN MILLER – ‘PREFERABLY BY THE NECK:’

John Cleese lashed out at White House chief of staff Stephen Miller after the latter said habeas corpus could be suspended for migrants in federal custody. In a post shared on X Saturday, the actor and comedian suggested “we actively think about suspending” Miller – “preferably by the neck.”

“I see Stephen Miller says he is actively thinking about suspending ‘habeas corpus’,” the actor wrote in full. “As this has been the keystone of the Rule of Law for centuries, I’d like to suggest that we actively think about suspending Stephen Miller… Preferably by the neck.”