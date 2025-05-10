SOVIET PSYCHIATRY IS ALIVE AND WELL IN THE DNC-MSM: John Fetterman: Sluggish Schizophrenic?

Ever since October 7, 2023, and the grotesque terror attacks on Israel by Hamas, Fetterman has courted controversy again. His adamantly pro-Israel and anti-Hamas stance is rather atypical in today’s Democratic Party, and it has rendered him unwelcome among a great many on the political left. He has been roundly and repeatedly condemned for his steadfast loyalty to and support for Israel. And now, in true totalitarian fashion, the left, including his fellow Democrats and the mainstream media, has decided that he really is unfit for office, not because of his stroke, but because he has dared to engage in “wrongthink.”

In the last week, the senator has been the subject of no less than four hit pieces by left-leaning media, all questioning his mental health. It all started with a piece in New York Magazine, which cited current and former staffers who profess to be “worried” about him: “Staffers paint a picture of an erratic senator who has become almost impossible to work for and whose mental health situation is more serious and complicated than previously reported.” Interestingly—and tellingly—those who have “diagnosed” Fetterman are not his actual doctors and have no basis on which to render medical opinions. Moreover, the tales of his mental meltdowns are told almost entirely by anonymous sources, who, in many cases, didn’t even witness the alleged events. The AP, for example, attacked Fetterman’s well-being the other day, based on the reports of “one person who was briefed on what occurred” and “a second person who was briefed separately on the meeting.”

It is hardly fair to compare John Fetterman to Andrei Sakharov and Vladimir Bukovsky. They truly suffered for their dissent. At the same time, it is perfectly fair to compare Fetterman’s accusers to theirs. They are all petty totalitarians who are unable to tolerate disagreement and who are not above stooping to any means necessary to discredit their enemies.