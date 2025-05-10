INVERTING THE CLAUSEWITZ CLAUSE: Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver: “God d*mn it, shut down the city! We are at war!”

As I wrote in 2009, “President Obama has demonstrated that he’s always eager to view American politics as the continuation of warfare by other means, to flip von Clausewitz’s axiom on its head. Certainly class and culture warfare at least. It’s the Chicago way, after all.”

In December of 2022, Roger Kimball noted: The Deep State vs Donald Trump saga is not over.

The January 6 Committee, illegally constituted as it was, was a continuation of that work by other means — more or less in the sense that Carl von Clausewitz had in mind when he said that war was “nichts als die Fortsetzung des politischen Verkehrs mit der Einmischung anderer Mittel.” Ever since Donald Trump glided down the escalator in Trump Tower to announce his bid for the presidency, the leviathan has been out to get him.

And the battle goes on! But didn’t Democrats already effectively shut down Newark way back in 1967? In 2025, the FAA seems determined to keep people out of the city: ‘It is not safe. Don’t fly into Newark.’