OUT ON A LIMB: Crowdfunding alleged cold-blooded killers and racists — this is no way to fight a culture war.

Last month, Texas teenager Karmelo Anthony allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the heart at a track meet when Metcalf asked the teen to leave a tent. Metcalf died at the scene. Anthony was arrested, admitted he stabbed him — and yet many rushed to his defense. Sides were drawn along racial lines and supporters have happily dumped over $526,000 into his family’s fundraiser while villainizing the victim in the comments. Then last week, a video went viral of a Minnesota woman named Shiloh Hendrix unloading some “N” bombs on a man, who confronted her over using the same slur on a black toddler. She claimed the boy had rifled through her diaper bag. Hendrix, who was doxxed, has raised over $750,000 from folks using a grim “white lives matter” campaign. Is it any wonder that a dim-witted Temple student would use this same method after it was revealed that he and his friends visited a Barstool Sports-owned joint and added a “F–k the Jews” sign to their bottle service? The student, Mohammed Khan, uploaded the video of the sign to his own account.

What can be done about them? Unfortunately, not much. Their brains are developed, and their habits are set. They grew up on social media, and they’re acting it out as adults. There’s no changing their behavior now. The only recourse left is in the legal system — enforcing law and order by arresting those responsible for these teen takeovers and prosecuting them for their crimes. But to prosecute someone, the police need to catch them. In most of our biggest cities, there aren’t enough cops to go around. The police departments in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Baltimore, and San Francisco have all reported officer shortages. In the short term, moving away from these crime-ridden areas is the only solution. These teen takeovers have been going on for years and will continue for the foreseeable future. The only way to avoid them is to vote with your feet. In the long term, plenty can be done. Prioritize marriage. Bring back the stigma against out-of-wedlock birth and absentee fathers. Raise your kids without screens until they’re of legal age. Inculcate virtue during their eighteen years in the nest. Otherwise, we will continue to suffer the consequences and produce more feral kids.

As Jonah Goldberg liked to say, “cheer up, for the worst is yet to come.”