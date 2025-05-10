BYRON YORK: Joe Biden denies everything.

Former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden appeared this week on The View. If you had to boil it down to headlines, there would be two: First, the Bidens both denied reports of the former president’s senility or cognitive difficulties, and second, he blamed voter sexism and racism for the defeat of his designated successor, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

But there was a bigger story: In the act of denying reports of cognitive problems, Joe Biden virtually confirmed that those reports are accurate.

* * * * * * * * *

The other headline from The View was that Joe Biden blamed the alleged sexism and racism of voters for Harris’s defeat. It worked this way. Since Joe Biden claimed he left the country in great shape, how was it that his designated successor failed to win the election? “You had made the selfless and very difficult decision, I’m sure, to step aside, and Democrats were feeling optimistic about the vice president’s chances of winning the presidency,” panelist Sara Haines said to the former president. “But then election night came, and it was like 2016 all over again. Why do you think the vice president lost, and were you surprised?”

“I wasn’t surprised,” Joe Biden said. “Not because I didn’t think the vice president was the most qualified person to be president. She is. She’s qualified to be president of the United States of America. But I wasn’t surprised because they went the route of the — the sexist route, the whole route. I mean, this is a woman, she’s this, she’s that. I mean, it really — I’ve never seen quite as successful and a consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country. And a woman of mixed race.”

In going on The View, and also doing an interview with the BBC, the former president was clearly hoping to get in front of the age and cognitive issue. But his fundamental problem is that he really was not up to the job of serving as president for a second term. That’s just a fact. Millions of people believed that, and it is unlikely that Joe Biden, who at least in the BBC interview seemed older than just a few months ago, can convince them otherwise.