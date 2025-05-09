GET WOKE, GO…: Jaguar Land Rover hunting for new advertising agency after disastrous woke rebrand unveiling new Tesla Cybertruck-style car.
Jaguar Land Rover is looking to replace its current advertising agency just months after the company faced a backlash over its controversial rebrand.
The company launched a review of its global creative account – currently held by Accenture Song and its in-house agency Spark44 until mid-2026 – following widespread criticism over its campaign, The Telegraph reported.
Critics of the radical rebrand – including Nigel Farage and Elon Musk – accused the carmakers of abandoning their ‘jag-man’ heritage.
It comes after the company announced plans to shift to electric vehicles with a bizarre new advertisement featuring brightly dressed models but no cars.
The group also abandoned its iconic ‘growler’ cat badge, replacing it with a curved geometric J and L symbol.
Defending the campaign late last year, JLR’s Managing Director Rawdon Glover told the Financial Times: ‘If we play in the same way that everybody else does, we’ll just get drowned out.’
However sales plunged by more than a quarter in 2024 with Jaguar selling 33,320 cars, a significant drop from the 61,661 sold in 2022 and the 161,601 sold in 2019.
Related: As Tesla Sales Decline, Ford’s EV Sales…Fall Off a Cliff.
With the EV-loving media having recently refocused its venom on Elon Musk because of his alliance with President Trump, Tesla has become a target for the left. The media has gleefully been reporting any bad news about Musk’s electric car company, celebrating not only falling sales and financial repercussions, but also legitimizing vandalism against Tesla vehicles because of Musk’s politics.
The media has also been desperate to report that competitors are benefiting from Tesla’s woes. If you have the stomach for it, this nasty piece of journalistic bias from the AP dated 4/02/2025 hit all those marks, including the blaming of Musk himself for vandalism against Teslas: ”Tesla sales tumble 13% as Musk backlash, competition and aging lineup turn off buyers”
But something funny is happening. As Tesla sales decline, competing electric vehicle brands are not capturing the lost sales. It’s just the opposite, in fact. Legacy automakers who tried to make a big splash in the EV market are seeing their already nominal EV sales decline precipitously as the electric vehicle fad wanes. Ford had anticipated that by 2025 its electric lineup would be a major component of its product lineup, but now its EV sales are barely an asterisk, with sales plummeting from any already low peak.
“Ford’s EV sales fell by 40% in April and now it’s adjusting plans for another major project” [Elektrek – 5/01/2025]
The left spent the last 20 years pushing electric cars as a moral imperative. Once the batsignal went out that was okay to torch and vandalize Musk’s cars because they don’t like the cut of his jib, that also signaled that earlier moral imperative has been concluded. Why would anyone go through the headache of owning an electric car when its true believers hate one of its most prominent manufacturers?