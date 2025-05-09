GET WOKE, GO…: Jaguar Land Rover hunting for new advertising agency after disastrous woke rebrand unveiling new Tesla Cybertruck-style car.

Jaguar Land Rover is looking to replace its current advertising agency just months after the company faced a backlash over its controversial rebrand.

The company launched a review of its global creative account – currently held by Accenture Song and its in-house agency Spark44 until mid-2026 – following widespread criticism over its campaign, The Telegraph reported.

Critics of the radical rebrand – including Nigel Farage and Elon Musk – accused the carmakers of abandoning their ‘jag-man’ heritage.

It comes after the company announced plans to shift to electric vehicles with a bizarre new advertisement featuring brightly dressed models but no cars.

The group also abandoned its iconic ‘growler’ cat badge, replacing it with a curved geometric J and L symbol.

Defending the campaign late last year, JLR’s Managing Director Rawdon Glover told the Financial Times: ‘If we play in the same way that everybody else does, we’ll just get drowned out.’

However sales plunged by more than a quarter in 2024 with Jaguar selling 33,320 cars, a significant drop from the 61,661 sold in 2022 and the 161,601 sold in 2019.