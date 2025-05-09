SOUNDS AWFULLY INSURRECTION-Y TO ME: Democratic Congress members storm ICE facility gates, clash with federal officials in NJ.

Three members of Congress, as well as Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, tried storming through the gates of the 1,000-bed Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in New Jersey on Friday.

A heated argument broke out when federal officials blocked their entry, according to Viri Martinez, an activist with the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice. It continued even after Baraka returned to the public side of the gates.

“There was yelling and pushing,” Martinez said. “Then the officers swarmed Baraka. They threw one of the organizers to the ground. They put Baraka in handcuffs and put him in an unmarked car.”

Baraka has previously pushed back against the construction and opening of the ICE detention center, arguing that it should not be allowed to open because of building permit issues.