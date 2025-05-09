HOW IT STARTED: Gavin Newsom, Mandy Moore Discuss Covid-19, Climate Change and 2020 Election.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith interviewed California Governor Gavin Newsom on some of the biggest topics impacting their state, including climate change, Covid-19, and the upcoming 2020 presidential election, for Rolling Stone‘s first Fridays for Unity event. Moore addressed climate change by bringing up the recent devastating wildfires in California; she and Goldsmith live in the Los Angeles suburb of Pasadena, near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, where wildfires have only become a greater hazard over the past few summers. Newsom expressed sympathy for his state’s residents who are dealing with the realities of climate change, stating, “You may not even believe in science, but you gotta believe your own eyes.”

—Rolling Stone, October 19th, 2020.

How it’s going: Mandy Moore Slams Protocol to Rebuild House After Wildfire Destruction: ‘Maddening and Heartless.’

It’s been four months since Mandy Moore and tens of thousands of others were displaced because of the Los Angeles wildfires and every day comes with a new set of problems. The This Is Us alum, 41, gave fans an update on her house rebuild on Tuesday, May 6, slamming Los Angeles County for making it so hard to pick up the pieces following the January fires that destroyed more than 16,000 structures. “Thanks, LA County for making it as frustrating and impossible to rebuild after the fires as possible,” Moore quipped via an Instagram Story statement. “Shouldn’t be surprised but it’s mind boggling the red tape and hoops they’re putting us all through.” The actress, whose house in Altadena was partially spared, noted that amid the “fury” of her initial post her message might’ve come out “a bit convoluted” so she penned a second statement directed at the county. “It’s maddening and heartless … the endless hoops and meaningless protocol LA County is asking of fire victims who want to rebuild and get their lives back,” Moore wrote, asking, “Wasn’t California going to make this as easy as possible?”

Err, no. After the fire, Newsom was still uttering the S-word, this time to explain away all of the delays and red tape that Democrats like Moore would have to jump through to rebuild:

He's such a poor leader. https://t.co/MQag62kNnk — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 9, 2025

In accordance with the prophecy: