JIM TREACHER: Kuck Fanye — Antisemitism Is Going Mainstream.

Ever since Hamas butchered over 1,000 Jews on October 7, 2023, there has been an explosion of antisemitism all over the world. That cowardly massacre of innocent people was like a starter’s pistol, and now the antisemites are sprinting their asses off.

A few examples from just this week…

Columbia

Rioters trashed the Butler Library at Columbia University while students were trying to study for finals. The Jew-hating morons spray-painted slogans like “Columbia will burn 4 the martyrs,” and hanged signs like “Strike for Gaza,” “Liberated Zone,” and “Free Mahmoud.” Police made 80 arrests, which sounds like a lot, but I still want more.

And you know who did it? Not these guys.

The Dems still bring up Charlottesville, going on a decade later. Meanwhile, rich kids are trashing college libraries and other public places because they hate the Jews. But to the press, it’s not antisemitism unless it’s wearing a MAGA hat.

