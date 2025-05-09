KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: You Know, a Letitia James Perp Walk Sure Would Be Fun to See. “The big difference between the current Department of Justice and the previous one is that it’s actually going after people who have broken the law, rather than just making things up to persecute political enemies. The Dems don’t see it that way, of course. They say that Trump is weaponizing the DOJ. They are known for their projection issues.”