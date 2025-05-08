YOU WOULD NEED A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH:

A source “very familiar with the Bidens” tells @MarkHalperin that “Biden Inc.,” the family business that generated millions of dollars in revenue to support their lifestyle, has dried up. “The trough is empty, the spigot is turned off,” says Mark. “Biden Inc. needs a source of… pic.twitter.com/T1CVgO7p4Z — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) May 8, 2025

I assume Biden will still be able to pull in speaking fees but there’s some doubt about how much even sympathetic groups are willing to pay.