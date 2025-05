MARK FELTON: VE-Day Airborne Mission! Operation Doomsday (Video).

I love the moment at 13:32 when RAF Air Commodore Lawrence Darvall refuses to shake hands with Luftwaffe General Benno Kosch during the surrender ceremony. (On the other hand, I’m not sure why Felton currently has a photo of Anthony Hopkins and the extras from 1977’s A Bridge Too Far as his screen capture.)