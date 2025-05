ANALYSIS: TRUE.

Causality goes both ways. Students already inclined to hate other identity groups flock disproportionately to Ethnic, Gender, and Area Studies. At the same time, these activist-heavy disciplines radicalize students who flock to them for other reasons, such as low workload. https://t.co/1kzwlyMuuN

— Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) May 8, 2025