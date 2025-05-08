HOW IT STARTED: Frontier Airlines agents jeer at passenger after hitting him with surprise fee: ‘You thought you were gonna get on your flight?’

Wild viral footage has captured Frontier Airlines gate agents getting into a bust-up with a passenger who had sniped, “I’m never flying this sh—y airline again” after being hit with an unexpected $25 fee just to check in.

The caught-on-camera saga erupted when the male passenger — a 45-year-old married father of three — was trying to check in for his Frontier flight from Raleigh, NC, to Boston last Friday after a week-long business trip.

The passenger, who didn’t want to be identified, told The Post he’d arrived at the airport with roughly 50 minutes to spare but wasn’t able to check in on the electronic kiosk because, unbeknownst to him, he had missed the airline’s 60-minute pre-departure window.

When he went to speak to a Frontier employee, he was told he needed to cough up a $25 fee to check in at the desk per the airline’s policy.

That’s when he claims things turned sour.