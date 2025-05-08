COLORADO: Democrat Invokes ‘Trans Jesus’ After Amending Gender Bill Beyond Recognition in Middle of Night.
HB 25-1312 drew national scrutiny after a Colorado Democrat compared concerned parents to the Ku Klux Klan. The bill originally mandated courts to consider “deadnaming” and “misgendering” as forms of “coercive control” in custody disputes, meaning that parents who dissent from gender identity could lose their children.
Following loud backlash, Senate Democrats substantially altered the measure after it passed the Colorado House of Representatives.
“This email says, basically, ‘I’m accountable to almighty God, because I’m standing up for equality, that my decisions, one day, I will stand before him and be accountable,’” state Sen. Chris Kolker, a Democrat and sponsor of the bill, said on Tuesday.
“Well, this is what I believe: Have you ever seen that movie ‘Talladega Nights’? You see that section where they’re talking around the dinner table, and they’re talking about what their favorite version of Jesus is?” he asked. “Baby Jesus, I love baby Jesus. I love Lynyrd Skynyrd Jesus when angels are behind him and the choir is singing and he’s playing ‘Free Bird.’”
“Well, on my day of judgment, I might be standing in front of trans Jesus, I don’t know,” Kolker quipped.
Colorado isn’t well.
But here’s the worst of it:
“We just asked the House sponsor, and she doesn’t even understand what her bill does anymore,” state Rep. Brandi Bradley, a Republican, told The Daily Signal in an interview Tuesday. “So, I’m just trying to wrap my head around it if the sponsor—the original sponsor of the bill—doesn’t even understand what the bill does.”
Bradley warned, however, that the bill represents “a worse attack on parental rights.”
While the original version of the bill focused on “deadnaming” and “misgendering,” the new version allows minors to change their names on a birth certificate, cutting out parents in some circumstances.
The Republican lawmaker claims the change would allow a court-appointed guardian to change a child’s name if the state removed the child from his or her parents’ custody for disagreeing with the child’s transgender identity.
