COLORADO: Democrat Invokes ‘Trans Jesus’ After Amending Gender Bill Beyond Recognition in Middle of Night.

HB 25-1312 drew national scrutiny after a Colorado Democrat compared concerned parents to the Ku Klux Klan. The bill originally mandated courts to consider “deadnaming” and “misgendering” as forms of “coercive control” in custody disputes, meaning that parents who dissent from gender identity could lose their children.

Following loud backlash, Senate Democrats substantially altered the measure after it passed the Colorado House of Representatives.

“This email says, basically, ‘I’m accountable to almighty God, because I’m standing up for equality, that my decisions, one day, I will stand before him and be accountable,’” state Sen. Chris Kolker, a Democrat and sponsor of the bill, said on Tuesday.

“Well, this is what I believe: Have you ever seen that movie ‘Talladega Nights’? You see that section where they’re talking around the dinner table, and they’re talking about what their favorite version of Jesus is?” he asked. “Baby Jesus, I love baby Jesus. I love Lynyrd Skynyrd Jesus when angels are behind him and the choir is singing and he’s playing ‘Free Bird.’”

“Well, on my day of judgment, I might be standing in front of trans Jesus, I don’t know,” Kolker quipped.