‘NO APOLOGIES:’ Absentee Senator From Panem Objects to Flying With Hoi Polloi.

“You think I’m going to be sitting on a waiting line,” Caesar Flickerman — excuse me, Bernie Sanders — asks, “at United, while 30,000 people are waiting?” Sanders appeared on Fox News to answer questions about his Fight The Oligarchy tour, and Bret Baier honed in on the $220K-plus that Sanders has spent on private jet travel. Sanders appeared to flounder, even though he knew the question had to be coming. “When was the last time you saw Trump at National Airport during a campaign?” Sanders asked, prompting Baier to quip, “Trump isn’t fighting the oligarchy.” Trump also owns his own plane, bought with his own funds, although his campaigns pay for the operating costs, of course. Here’s the absurd argument in its entirety, coming from someone who never worked an honest day in his life before going into radical-left activism and politics. For an old socialist, Sanders really gets defensive when questioned about his luxurious lifestyle:

This is good @BretBaier asks Bernie Sanders why he spent $221k on private jet travel during his “fighting the oligarchy tour.” Bernie says he’s too important to fly commercial and wait in line like normal people. “No apologies.” pic.twitter.com/2gVIhsz7A4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 7, 2025

That’s a pretty poor response for a story that’s three weeks old. The Free Beacon first reported this on April 17, which also notes that Sanders has spent “millions” on private jets over the last several years even apart from “fighting the oligarchy”[.]

Note that Sanders is “fighting the oligarchy” alongside a Congresswoman who crashed into her first year in office, ala the Kool-Aide Man running through a brick wall, demanding to ban “farting cows and airplanes,” and now she’s happily flying across the country as well on a private jet.

Bernie’s Website states, “Climate change is a threat to the planet: We must address it”

You must address it. As for he and AOC: