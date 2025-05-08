EXACTLY:
The Postal Workers Union endorses democrats in every election and we still allow them to transport ballots.
It’s insanity. End mail ballots. https://t.co/FsOCnppjFt
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 8, 2025
