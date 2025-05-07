BEAUTY IS NOT ALWAYS IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER:

Put aside race, and whether it’s Letitia, this is the type of art that is designed to destroy souls. An overweight, grumpy lady giving side eye to tourists from all over the world as they wander Times Square. How inspiring… https://t.co/4AFxtpXvPP — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 7, 2025

More from Dana Loesch: “As part of a likely-partially taxpayer-funded temporary art installation, a giant bronze statute was erected in Times Square. The promo materials call it a ‘nod to Michelangelo’s David.'”

The bronze heifer in the square isn’t even remotely comparable. There is not devotion to such anatomical accuracy. Nothing to convey feeling, either for the viewer or on behalf of the subject. The attempt is nothing more than cheap sentiment on size masquerading as some vague, body positivity motif. We’ve had centuries of celebrating what society today would consider “plus-sized women,” in fact, it was a defining feature of Renaissance art as such women were considered more healthy, wealthy, and powerful. Pretending that such a celebration of the female form is new is historical illiteracy and an excuse for bad art. Pretending that obesity means the subject is undeserving of the dignity of definition is laziness. The woman in the square has no defining features beyond her hair. Her body’s position suggests nothing, there are no defining details on her pants, presumably denim, nor on her arms. Her face is plain, expression, dead. She looks frumpy, dumpy, and made of marzipan. No Renaissance master would dare render an object of reverence in such an offensive manner.

Read the whole thing.

And don’t forget how we got here:

In the 30s, Moscow ordered the CPUSA to promote ugly civic art in order to demoralize Americans and make them more susceptible to Communist propaganda. He mentioned for no reason.

No reason at all.