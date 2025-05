THE IMPORTANT THING IS THAT BIDEN GOT HIS PHOTO-OP:

One of the biggest Biden embarrassments – the half baked Gaza Aid Pier. $230 million. 20 days in use. And now we find out it injured 60+ US soldiers. One soldier died! All to placate terrorists & their sympathizers in the Democratic Party. Insane scandal. @reuters 👇 pic.twitter.com/nPlZnVmMmt

— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 7, 2025