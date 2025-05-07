HIDE THE DECLINE: Jen Psaki Defends Missing Signs of Biden’s Decline: ‘I’m Not a Doctor.’

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has shared the truth about when exactly she realized that President Joe Biden was in decline: the first presidential debate in late June 2024.

Appearing on Semafor’s Mixed Signals podcast with hosts Max Tani and Ben Smith this week, Psaki discussed the moment she realized there was potentially no path forward for Biden. She recalled telling her colleagues partway through the debate, “This is a f—ing disaster,” adding that while she didn’t personally know what was going to happen from there, it became clear that many Democrats felt there was no path forward.

In response to a question from Smith about whether there was a cover-up regarding Biden’s condition, Psaki said, “I think ‘cover-up’ is such a loaded phrase… People use that term as related to Watergate or the covering up of not sharing public information about a war.”

During her time as press secretary, she continued, she “never saw that person… that was on that debate stage,” despite being in the Oval Office every single day. She added, “I’m not a doctor. Aging happens quite quickly.”