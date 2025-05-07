CHRISTIAN TOTO: Celebrities: Trump Will Destroy the World!

The 2024 election saw a galaxy of stars support Vice President Kamala Harris. For every Trump-backing Zachary Levi or Hulk Hogan there were dozens of A-listers backing a leader who feared talking to Joe Rogan.

The word salad spinner lost, badly, to President Donald Trump all the same. Even left-leaning news outlets suggested how little celebrity endorsements matter in the Age of Trump.

Now, some of the most notable names in entertainment warn President Trump will destroy the country, if not the planet.

Is anyone listening? Or caring?