TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Breaks Silence to Shred Trump in First Interview Since Leaving Office: ‘What the Hell’s Going On Here?’

In an attack on Trump’s suggestions that the U.S. “take back Panama,” or annex Greenland and even Canada, Biden painted his successor’s approach as dangerously unserious — and deeply damaging to the U.S. image abroad.

“And the way we talk about now that, ‘it’s the Gulf of America,’ ‘maybe we’re going to have to take back Panama,’ ‘maybe we need to acquire Greenland,’ ‘maybe Canada should be a [51st state].’ What the hell’s going on here?” Biden said.

He added: “What President ever talks like that? That’s not who we are. We’re about freedom, democracy, opportunity — not about confiscation.”