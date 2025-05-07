TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Breaks Silence to Shred Trump in First Interview Since Leaving Office: ‘What the Hell’s Going On Here?’
In an attack on Trump’s suggestions that the U.S. “take back Panama,” or annex Greenland and even Canada, Biden painted his successor’s approach as dangerously unserious — and deeply damaging to the U.S. image abroad.
“And the way we talk about now that, ‘it’s the Gulf of America,’ ‘maybe we’re going to have to take back Panama,’ ‘maybe we need to acquire Greenland,’ ‘maybe Canada should be a [51st state].’ What the hell’s going on here?” Biden said.
He added: “What President ever talks like that? That’s not who we are. We’re about freedom, democracy, opportunity — not about confiscation.”
Narrator voice: Some exceptions apply.
● Biden calls paying higher taxes a patriotic act.
—NBC News, September 18th, 2008.
● Biden Repeats 2008 Gaffe: Says Higher Taxes are a “Patriotic” Duty.
—The American Presidency Project, April 12th, 2012.
● “We’re going to take things away from you on behalf of the common good.”
—Hillary Clinton, as quoted by the Associated Press, June 28th, 2004.
● Biden to gun manufacturers: ‘I’m coming for you. Period.’
—The Washington Examiner, February 21st, 2020.
● Dems at Climate Forum: Ban Everything!
—Grabien, September 5, 2019.
UPDATE: So much winning, he got sick of all the winning: Biden Defends Decision To Run Again Despite Age Concerns: I Was ‘So Successful’ It Was ‘Difficult To Walk Away.’
Biden says he stepped away from the race because he "was so successful."
Who's going to tell him? pic.twitter.com/zQW3zTiuxD
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 7, 2025