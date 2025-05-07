OUCH: Another Navy jet falls into sea, marking fourth major mishap in months. “The F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, worth about $67 million, went overboard after an unsuccessful attempt to slow it down upon landing on the USS Harry S. Truman, the Navy said in a statement. Both aviators aboard the jet safely ejected and were rescued at sea by helicopter with minor injuries, and no one aboard the warship’s flight deck was harmed, the service said.”

The report doesn’t say what caused the “unsuccessful attempt to slow it down.” Did the tailhook fail to catch the arresting wire? Did the arresting wire suffer some kind of failure? Something else?