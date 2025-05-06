UMMM…: Michelle Obama Goes Into Therapy, Is ‘Transitioning’ To Next Phase of Her Life.

Let’s just get this out of the way, because I know it’s coming in the comments: no, I don’t believe Michelle Obama is a man who transitioned. I’ve seen the photos, the claims, the so-called “evidence” — and I’ve never bought into any of it. Not once. That said, these rumors have been swirling for years, and you’d have to be willfully ignorant to think she’s not aware of them. So when she recently said she’s “transitioning” into a new phase of life — come on, really? Of all the words to use, that’s the one she picks? This is the same woman who’s been dogged by the “no photos of her pregnant” crowd, the infamous “Mike” gaffe by Barack, and the persistent rumors about his sexuality. Whether she meant it or not, dropping the word “transition” into the conversation was bound to light that fire again.

On a more serious note: The Obamas Aren’t Going to Rescue the Democrats.

We aren’t just in the post-Obama era; we’re the in the post-post-Obama era. Barack and Michelle are now mostly celebrities, subject to divorce speculation as intense as for any Hollywood couple. No one in the Democratic Party seriously thinks a retired president can lead them out of the wilderness; when Obama salutes Harvard for standing up to Trump, it barely creates a ripple in the news cycle. When the former president marked the anniversary of signing Obamacare into law earlier this year, he acknowledged, “I know it can feel like a different era sometimes.” Perhaps when your time has passed, and you see your party and your country moving in an extremely different direction than the one you wanted, it leaves you pessimistic and focused on the negative of everything — including living in the White House for eight years.

Regarding the latter, exit quote: “As Meghan McCain quipped, ‘It would be cool if Michelle Obama had literally anything positive to say about anything.’”