‘DEBT DOESN’T GO AWAY:’ Trump Admin Restarts Student Loan Payments.

The Trump administration has resumed collecting defaulted student loan payments for the first time since 2020, while federal data show that just a third of borrowers have returned to regularly paying back their loans.

Beginning May 5, the Department of Education will start collecting unpaid debt from around 5 million borrowers by withholding payments in tax refunds, wages, and Social Security benefits. The agency first announced the recollection process in an April 21 press release, warning that student debt has grown to more than $1.6 trillion in the past five years.

Only a third of the 43 million borrowers have made regular repayments on their loans since March 2020, NBC News reported based on Education Department data.

“American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible student loan policies,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in the press release.