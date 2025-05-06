THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Harvard hostility makes it clear – it’s been Corbynised.

Forget micro-aggressions. In the wake of 10/7, Harvard University’s multiple schools have subjected Jews and Israelis to ongoing macro-aggressions.

The festering hostility is clear, even amidst significant “context” in the university’s 311-page antisemitism report. In between helpfully presenting university-wide statistics and first-person anecdotes, the authors underplay the university’s self-sabotage.

The framing is decidedly left-wing and Harvard protective. Anti-Israel students are “pro-Palestinian.” Their encampment is called “generally . . . clean and orderly.” Authors adopt no official antisemitism definition and embrace being paired with an Islamophobia task force. They detail problems at only four of Harvard’s 12 graduate and professional schools, concentrating “on patterns of experiences” and possibly omitting individual horror stories.

Backstory matters here. This report wouldn’t exist if Harvard had summarily implemented the private recommendations of President Claudine Gay’s respected Antisemitism Advisory Group. President Alan Garber hand-picked the Antisemitism Task Force’s co-chair, whom former President Larry Summers tweeted “has publicly minimised Harvard’s anti-Semitism problem, rejected the [IHRA] definition . . . of anti-Semitism . . . invoked the need for the concept of settler colonialism in analysing Israel, referred to Israel as an apartheid state and more.” And this is a public relations document. It opens by insisting on internally-driven reform and closes without recommending Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion’s elimination.