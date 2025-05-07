KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Somehow, Michelle Obama Has Become Even More Tedious. “What is most stunning here is that Mrs. Obama has proven herself even more narcissistic than her husband. She’s much less interesting than he is though. It’s Hillary Clinton all over again, where we are being subjected to the coattails ride of a bitter spouse. If all of this publicity is, as many people think, paving the way for a presidential run, Mrs. Obama seems to be gunning for the disgruntled housewife demographic.”