YOU WILL NEVER FIND A MORE WRETCHED HIVE OF SCUM AND VILLAINY: Kamala chooses the Met Gala over the presidency.

The caption on the photo tweeted from the Democrats account may have read, “Kamala Harris stuns at the Met Gala,” but that is not how most Americans will view it. Wearing a designer dress to an event where tickets cost $75,000 and laughing it up with the cream of the liberal celebrity and fashion elite, will not go down well in the rust belt. As candidate Kamala was never confident in herself. The same Kamala was visible last night. Not confident enough to turn down the glittering invitation and not confident enough to embrace it wholeheartedly and strut up the red carpet. This year’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Black dandyism, we’re told, was a way for subjugated African Americans to challenge preconceptions and subvert the slave-master relationship. But the whole affair felt lifeless and dull. One wag branded the event “the Meh Ball.” The highlight was a red stain on Anna Wintour’s dress. Was it blood? Whose? Had she stabbed someone with a high heel? Perhaps for talking about politics?

This one is easy. The September issue is a shadow of its former self. Ad revenues are down at Vogue; clearly Wintour, now on her uppers, bought a dress deeply discounted because of a single, near-invisible stain:

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg, apparently miffed that she didn’t make the cut in yesterday’s New Yorker photo spread of wealthy Manhattanites in their apartments, decided that if they weren’t going to photograph her as a Bond supervillain, she’d dress up as a Batman supervillain instead — specifically, the Penguin:

Then there were the afterparties, where the Weimar Republic called, and said the attendees might want to dial the decadence back: Met Gala 2025 afterparties: Here’s where Rihanna, Heidi Klum, Spike Lee, Janelle Monáe and more kept the night moving.

Much more from Ace who writes: Panem Forever: The Themes of This Year’s Met Gala Were BLM Race Agitation and Cooter.

The Met Gala looks like a scene from The Hunger Games. pic.twitter.com/KPfHhjGlyY — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 6, 2025

UPDATE: Beautiful Clothes Hide Ugly Souls at the Met Gala: “Last night, in a bit of karmic revenge, a stain appeared on Anna Wintour’s dress. The dress, like Dorian Gray’s portrait, surely said something about the soul to whom it belonged. Tina Fey, who attended many years ago, summed up the event best by describing the Met Gala as a ‘jerk parade.’ Anna Wintour is the grand marshal.”