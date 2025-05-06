RAYMOND IBRAHIM: Columbus Didn’t Sail for Spices — He Was on a Secret Mission Against Islam!
I’ve been getting a lot out of Raymond’s video podcasts.
RAYMOND IBRAHIM: Columbus Didn’t Sail for Spices — He Was on a Secret Mission Against Islam!
I’ve been getting a lot out of Raymond’s video podcasts.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.