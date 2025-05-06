DAVE PORTNOY GETS MIXED REVIEWS FOR HANDLING OF ANTISEMITIC INCIDENT IN HIS BAR:

In the tweet below, the writer says:

“It is an irrational use of time and resources to try to re-educate antisemites when we are outnumbered and they’re trying to push us off a cliff. It is time to push back. It is time to hurt – not heal the antisemite. I don’t need antisemites to like me. But if they step out of line I want them to face consequences. They – and others – need to know that we slap back. They don’t need to learn what happened to the Jews in the Holocaust. They need to learn what happened to the Nazis.”

