FBI ‘MISLED THE PUBLIC’ IN CLAIMING 2017 GOP BASEBALL SHOOTING WASN’T DOMESTIC TERROR: HOUSE INTEL.

The FBI “misled the public” for years in claiming a sniper’s attempt to kill Republican congressmen at a June 2017 baseball practice was “suicide by cop”, when it was in fact domestic terrorism, according to a new congressional report released Tuesday.

The 27-page House Intelligence Committee report concludes “the FBI’s bottom line – ‘the FBI does not believe there is a nexus to terrorism’ – was based upon falsehoods, half-truths, and manipulations of the known facts.”

FBI Director Kash Patel announced in April that he had handed over to Congress long-sought bureau records related to the shooting at a ball field in northern Virginia.

The GOP-led Intelligence panel said in the report Tuesday that Patel’s cooperation is “a welcome change from previous FBI leadership, who thwarted Congressional oversight and public accountability at every turn, however, after reviewing the case file, the Committee could not be more disappointed by the FBI’s incomplete investigation and substandard analysis in 2017.”

James Hodgkinson, a left-wing activist from Illinois, shot four people in the June 14, 2017, attack, including Louisiana GOP Rep. Steve Scalise. He reportedly asked GOP congressmen who had left the practice early, and before the attack, whether the players were Republicans or Democrats. He died a day after a 10-minute shootout with police. The members of Congress were practicing for an annual charity game.

The FBI concluded the attack was “suicide by cop” instead of domestic terrorism — a position the bureau did not reverse until 2021, and a position the FBI has never fully explained.