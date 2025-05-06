DON’T LET LEGACY MEDIA MEMORY-HOLE JAMES HODGKINSON: I couldn’t find a word about this from the dead-tree media, but Just the News is reporting that a Congressional report released this morning says:

“The FBI “misled the public” for years in claiming a sniper’s attempt to kill Republican congressmen at a June 2017 baseball practice was “suicide by cop”, when it was in fact domestic terrorism, according to a new congressional report released Tuesday.”

Gee, you’d think an official report from the House Intelligence Committee might get their attention.

But I guess if it isn’t about Hegseth following Biden’s tradition of using third-party apps, or if it inconveniently exposes the narrative of “those GOP people are violent” then it’s not “All the fits that’s news to print.”™

I’m no psychologist, but doesn’t the Hodgkinson matter — a self-described “Bernie Bro” — show that it’s always projection?