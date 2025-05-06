BLOAT: Hegseth orders Pentagon to cut number of senior generals by 20%.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered senior Pentagon leadership to cut the number of four-star generals and admirals by at least 20% across the military, according to a memo signed by Hegseth dated Monday and obtained by CNN. As of 2023, there were 37 four-star generals and admirals across the entire military. The memo also directs the Pentagon to cut the number of general officers in the National Guard by 20%, and to cut the total number of general and flag officers across the military by 10%. There are currently about 900 general and flag officers — those with the rank of one star or higher — across the military.

Cynical Publius has suggestions:

Full text:

Pete, I know you got this and you are totally awesome, but I also know the Joint Staff is going to come up with a bunch of COAs on how to make these cuts that will be presented in a 120-slide PowerPoint deck after 9 months of coordination with the Services and USD (P&R), so can I please make a recommendation on how to make these cuts in the next two weeks? First, cut any flag officer who did not draw hostile fire pay at any time in the past 20 years. If that doesn’t get you to the required % cuts, then cut any flag who ever signed a DEI policy statement or signed separation paperwork on anyone who refused the COVID vax. Finally, if that does not get you there, hold a PT test for all generals/admirals under applicable Service standards, run by a bunch of angry E-6 drill sergeants who were passed-over for E-7, and then cut the lowest scores until you meet your quota. You will then have a lean, mean combat-ready cadre of senior leaders, I promise.

Indeed.